Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ichor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. Ichor has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,106,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,971,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Ichor by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 335,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 208,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,743,000 after purchasing an additional 176,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

