IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($3.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($3.49) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.47). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Lifesci Capital raised IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 637.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.