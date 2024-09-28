IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Price Target Cut to GBX 270 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 325 ($4.35) to GBX 270 ($3.62) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 106.90% from the company’s current price.
IG Design Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON IGR opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.75) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 190.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 177.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.99 and a beta of 1.08. IG Design Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($3.21).
About IG Design Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IG Design Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.