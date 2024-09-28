IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Price Target Cut to GBX 270 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 325 ($4.35) to GBX 270 ($3.62) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 106.90% from the company’s current price.

IG Design Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON IGR opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.75) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 190.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 177.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.99 and a beta of 1.08. IG Design Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($3.21).

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

