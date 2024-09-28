iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW) Short Interest Down 49.8% in September

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the August 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iLearningEngines Price Performance

NASDAQ AILEW opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51. iLearningEngines has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

Get iLearningEngines alerts:

About iLearningEngines

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

Receive News & Ratings for iLearningEngines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLearningEngines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.