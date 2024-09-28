Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.