Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Update

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 140.5% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDP opened at $1.30 on Friday. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

