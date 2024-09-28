Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 234.4% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of IDCBY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.10. 38,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,720. The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.12. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.