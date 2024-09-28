Insider Buying: CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) Insider Acquires £19,810.10 in Stock

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) insider Nigel G. Clark bought 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £19,810.10 ($26,526.65).

CML Microsystems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:CML opened at GBX 287.50 ($3.85) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 293.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 332.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. CML Microsystems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 260 ($3.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 450 ($6.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £46.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2,244.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

CML Microsystems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.78%. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,461.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CML

CML Microsystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.