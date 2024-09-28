Insider Buying: COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Buys A$22,725.00 in Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) insider Stephen (Steve) White acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,725.00 ($15,565.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. COG Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.

