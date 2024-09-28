Insider Buying: COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Buys A$22,725.00 in Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) insider Stephen (Steve) White acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,725.00 ($15,565.07).
COG Financial Services Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
COG Financial Services Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. COG Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.
COG Financial Services Company Profile
COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than COG Financial Services
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- What are earnings reports?
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for COG Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COG Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.