Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells 56,274 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Michael Stephen Mcdonald sold 56,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.46, for a total value of C$250,982.04.
B2Gold Stock Down 2.7 %
BTO stock opened at C$4.33 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21.
B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of C$673.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5559748 earnings per share for the current year.
B2Gold Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark raised their target price on B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC set a C$3.30 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.92.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
