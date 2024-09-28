Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells 56,274 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Michael Stephen Mcdonald sold 56,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.46, for a total value of C$250,982.04.

BTO stock opened at C$4.33 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of C$673.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5559748 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark raised their target price on B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC set a C$3.30 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.92.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

