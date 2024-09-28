Insider Selling: Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL) Major Shareholder Sells $35,310.00 in Stock

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,887.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

WEL opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integrated Wellness Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 121,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 50.2% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 297,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 99,480 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integrated Wellness Acquisition

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

