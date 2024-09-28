Insider Selling: Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Sells $8,375,881.68 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $8,375,881.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,522.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $3,469,886.40.

On Friday, August 30th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,200 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $8.78 on Friday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.26.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUNR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

