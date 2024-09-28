Insider Selling: Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Sells 13,300 Shares of Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$26,600.00.

Platinum Group Metals Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PTM stock opened at C$1.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 21.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$203.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.01. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.29 and a 12-month high of C$2.65.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

