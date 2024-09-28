Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Price Down 4% Following Insider Selling

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $48.77 and last traded at $49.16. Approximately 170,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 653,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.
Specifically, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,498,618.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,031,053.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $2,860,127.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,865.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.
The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,091 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at $16,156,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 766.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,240 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 498.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
