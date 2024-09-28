Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Intuitive Machines Trading Up 10.2 %
Shares of Intuitive Machines stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.70. 726,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,265. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. Intuitive Machines has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.
About Intuitive Machines
