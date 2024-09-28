Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.70. 726,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,265. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. Intuitive Machines has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.