Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a growth of 153.1% from the August 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUS stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $540.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUS. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

