Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

ICMB stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 million, a P/E ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

