iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 213.6% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.21.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

