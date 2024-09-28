Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $37.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million.

Ispire Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ISPR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. 119,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,462. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. Ispire Technology has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $372.25 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Ispire Technology in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

