Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

Jacobs Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years. Jacobs Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to earn $8.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

NYSE J opened at $155.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.31. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $156.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

