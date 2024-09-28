James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $11.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on James River Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.39 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -9.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

