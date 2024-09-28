Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 228.9% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Japan Airlines Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPSY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.90. 22,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. Japan Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Japan Airlines will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

