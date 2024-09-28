Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jet2 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRTGF remained flat at $18.15 on Friday. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98.

Get Jet2 alerts:

About Jet2

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.