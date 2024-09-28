John Cronin Acquires 315,689 Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report) insider John Cronin bought 315,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 950 ($12.72) per share, with a total value of £2,999,045.50 ($4,015,861.68).

CyanConnode Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of LON CYAN opened at GBX 11.45 ($0.15) on Friday. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.45 ($0.19). The company has a market cap of £39.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,145.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.33.

About CyanConnode

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh and cellular networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

