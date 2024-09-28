John Cronin Acquires 315,689 Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report) insider John Cronin bought 315,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 950 ($12.72) per share, with a total value of £2,999,045.50 ($4,015,861.68).
CyanConnode Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of LON CYAN opened at GBX 11.45 ($0.15) on Friday. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.45 ($0.19). The company has a market cap of £39.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,145.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.33.
