Jonathan Myers Sells 69,429 Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Myers sold 69,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £62,486.10 ($83,671.80).
PZ Cussons Price Performance
Shares of LON:PZC opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.31) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £408.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -687.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. PZ Cussons plc has a twelve month low of GBX 81.50 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 159 ($2.13). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98.
PZ Cussons Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $1.50. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is -2,857.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PZ Cussons Company Profile
PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.
