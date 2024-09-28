Jonathan Victor Hill Sells 2,000 Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 2,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$11,280.00.
Jonathan Victor Hill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 23rd, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$2,786.00.
- On Thursday, September 12th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$18,550.00.
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.79, for a total value of C$26,327.95.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,750 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.88, for a total value of C$18,300.00.
- On Monday, August 19th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,750 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total value of C$17,362.50.
- On Thursday, August 15th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total value of C$30,450.00.
- On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$28,488.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.12 and a 52 week high of C$5.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$417.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.63.
Separately, Ventum Financial increased their target price on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
