JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Short Interest Down 58.0% in September

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 3,006.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JPEF opened at $65.22 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $65.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average is $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

