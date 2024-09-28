K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Raymond James increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.
K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.48 million. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.24%.
K92 Mining Price Performance
About K92 Mining
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.
