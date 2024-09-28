Keating Active ETF (KEAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Keating Active ETF (NASDAQ:KEAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Keating Active ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ KEAT opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.36. Keating Active ETF has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $82.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.43.
About Keating Active ETF
