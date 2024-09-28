Kjelti Wilkes Kellough Sells 8,070 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $29,132.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,654.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE GETY opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $229.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GETY. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

