Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Up 911.1% in September

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 911.1% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LDSCY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 1,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0957 per share. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

