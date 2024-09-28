Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYAGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.26.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,550,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Liberty Global by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 50,789 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Liberty Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,141,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,267 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYA stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

