Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Lifestore Financial Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55.

Lifestore Financial Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LSFG remained flat at $39.00 during trading hours on Friday. Lifestore Financial Group has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards.

