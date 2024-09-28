Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Lifestore Financial Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55.
Lifestore Financial Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LSFG remained flat at $39.00 during trading hours on Friday. Lifestore Financial Group has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61.
About Lifestore Financial Group
