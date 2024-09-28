Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lipocine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Lipocine Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lipocine will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Lipocine at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Stories

