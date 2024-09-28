McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 31.750-32.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 32.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $488.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.40.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $531.00 target price (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $613.36.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

