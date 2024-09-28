McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 31.750-32.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 32.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
McKesson Stock Performance
NYSE MCK opened at $488.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.40.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $531.00 target price (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $613.36.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
