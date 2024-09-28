Michael W. Reville Sells 1,700 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,496.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 2.8 %

NFG stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 123.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

