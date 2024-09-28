Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at DA Davidson

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.33.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MOD opened at $131.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.22. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at $15,806,730.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

See Also

