Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (MSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 66,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $8.21.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

