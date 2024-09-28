Morgan Stanley Raises CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $68.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.17.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

CMS stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 431.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

