MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$54.00 at National Bankshares

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.
MTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.43.
MTY Food Group Trading Up 0.4 %
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$303.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.10 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.2947368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
