NanoXplore Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NanoXplore in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Key expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded NanoXplore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

Shares of TSE GRA opened at C$2.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$1.87 and a one year high of C$2.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$378.75 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.27.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

