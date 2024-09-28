Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Up 152.5% in September

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, a growth of 152.5% from the August 31st total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,994,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
NSRGY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.94. The stock had a trading volume of 413,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,681. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $117.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
