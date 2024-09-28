Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $11.14 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $11.41.
