Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Raised to $25.00 at Truist Financial

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NYSE NCLH opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after buying an additional 12,313,426 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,479,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after buying an additional 1,129,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

