Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Down 0.6 %
OMEX opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.57.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
