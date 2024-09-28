Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Down 0.6 %

OMEX opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.57.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

