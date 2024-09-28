OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) CFO Sells $2,880,432.49 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $2,880,432.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,411,784.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Lazarus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25.

On Thursday, September 19th, Stephen Lazarus sold 294 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $4,924.50.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 1.5 %

OSW opened at $16.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13,242.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSW

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.