Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Orezone Gold in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$79.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.73 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.25.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

