Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,789 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

See Also

