Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PPBI

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PPBI opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.38 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 1,015.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $265,748.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,014.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $265,748.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,014.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,644,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,645,000 after purchasing an additional 238,854 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,253,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,695,000 after buying an additional 242,721 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,979,000 after purchasing an additional 122,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,477,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,564 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.