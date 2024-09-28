Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.10 Per Share

Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Pantheon Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pantheon Infrastructure Trading Down 1.6 %

Pantheon Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 87.60 ($1.17) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £411.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.00 and a beta of 0.11. Pantheon Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 73.20 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 90.40 ($1.21).

Get Pantheon Infrastructure alerts:

About Pantheon Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC focuses on investing in infrastructure assets worldwide. It invests to invest in various infrastructure sectors, such as digital infrastructure, renewables and energy efficiency, power and utilities, transport and logistics, and social and other infrastructure. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.