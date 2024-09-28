Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.10 Per Share

Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Pantheon Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Pantheon Infrastructure Trading Down 1.6 %
Pantheon Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 87.60 ($1.17) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £411.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.00 and a beta of 0.11. Pantheon Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 73.20 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 90.40 ($1.21).
About Pantheon Infrastructure
